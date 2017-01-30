Reynoldsburg man goes missing while traveling with family

Published:
missing

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (WCMH) – Police are asking for help locating a Reynoldsburg, Ohio man who went missing while traveling through Kentucky.

According to Reynoldsburg police, Randall Alan Walker was separated from his family at a travel center off of Interstate 75 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, near the Tennessee border.

Police said the family was traveling, but they live in Reynoldsburg.

Police described Randall as a 54-year-old white male standing 5’8” and weighing 145 pounds. He has short gray and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, hiking boots, a gray t-shirt and a black fleece jacket.

Police said he used a cane and takes medication for bi-polar disorder.

The family and police are asking for help from anyone who may have seen Walker or knows his current location.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 606-549-6017 or Reynoldsburg police at 614-866-6622.

