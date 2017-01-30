Snowfall reports for Monday, 1-30-17

Columbus (WCMH) – As promised, you gals and guys came through for me with dozens of snowfall reports from the overnight snow.
Yes, a majority of our area had little to no snow, but where there was snow, we have a good number of totals. Each we get a measurable snowfall, I want to get as many totals as I can, and then re-post them here.
On my Facebook page (www.facebook.com/davidnbc4) I already posted about a dozen ruler measurement shots too, check them out!
On the two images below are some of the totals that were reported into our area on top of the 24-hr radar snowfall totals.
(yes you will notice there are areas, especially east that received snow that radar did not estimate for)
Below is a listing of the reports of measurable snowfall:
- Dave (near Athens) 4.5″
- Patty (near Nelsonville) 2.2″
- Sue (Athens) 2.2″
- Edward Stilson (SE Hocking County) 2.0″
- Jeffrey (Somerset) 2.0″
- Kim (Portsmouth) 2.0″+ (higher is parts of Scioto county)
- Robert (Athens) 2.0″
- Jeff & Kathy (Norwich) 1.8″
- Rick (Cardington/Mt. Gilead) 1.3″
- The Plains 1.0″
- Ann (Centerburg) 1.0″
- Beth (SW of Athens) 1.0″
- Ashlee (Marion) 0.88″
- Nikki (Pickerington) 0.8″
- Pamela Bainbridge 0.6″
- Debby (Old Washington) 0.5″
- Ed (Upper Arlington) 0.3″
- Harrison (Hillsboro) 0.3″
- ODOT (Wakefield) 0.2″
- Jeff (Upper Sandusky) 0.12″
- Dianne (Hilliard) Dusting
- Leanne (Newark) Dusting
- Linda (Columbus) Dusting
- Sue (West of Sunbury) Dusting
If you want to report your snowfall totals, I invite you to do so, http://www.cbusweathernerd.com and fill out the tiny form there, or you can email me: dmazza@wcmh.com
Thanks for the help all! Stay warm 🙂