Snowfall reports for Monday, 1-30-17

Columbus (WCMH) – As promised, you gals and guys came through for me with dozens of snowfall reports from the overnight snow.

Yes, a majority of our area had little to no snow, but where there was snow, we have a good number of totals. Each we get a measurable snowfall, I want to get as many totals as I can, and then re-post them here.

On the two images below are some of the totals that were reported into our area on top of the 24-hr radar snowfall totals.

(yes you will notice there are areas, especially east that received snow that radar did not estimate for)

Below is a listing of the reports of measurable snowfall:

Dave (near Athens) 4.5″

Patty (near Nelsonville) 2.2″

Sue (Athens) 2.2″

Edward Stilson (SE Hocking County) 2.0″

Jeffrey (Somerset) 2.0″

Kim (Portsmouth) 2.0″+ (higher is parts of Scioto county)

Robert (Athens) 2.0″

Jeff & Kathy (Norwich) 1.8″

Rick (Cardington/Mt. Gilead) 1.3″

The Plains 1.0″

Ann (Centerburg) 1.0″

Beth (SW of Athens) 1.0″

Ashlee (Marion) 0.88″

Nikki (Pickerington) 0.8″

Pamela Bainbridge 0.6″

Debby (Old Washington) 0.5″

Ed (Upper Arlington) 0.3″

Harrison (Hillsboro) 0.3″

ODOT (Wakefield) 0.2″

Jeff (Upper Sandusky) 0.12″

Dianne (Hilliard) Dusting

Leanne (Newark) Dusting

Linda (Columbus) Dusting

Sue (West of Sunbury) Dusting

Thanks for the help all! Stay warm 🙂