Snowfall reports for Monday, 1-30-17

David Mazza By Published:
1-30-17-cover

Columbus (WCMH) – As promised, you gals and guys came through for me with dozens of snowfall reports from the overnight snow.

Yes, a majority of our area had little to no snow, but where there was snow, we have a good number of totals.  Each we get a measurable snowfall, I want to get as many totals as I can, and then re-post them here.

On my Facebook page (www.facebook.com/davidnbc4) I already posted about a dozen ruler measurement shots too, check them out!

 

On the two images below are some of the totals that were reported into our area on top of the 24-hr radar snowfall totals.

1-30-17-page-2

(yes you will notice there are areas, especially east that received snow that radar did not estimate for)

1-30-17-page-1

 

Below is a listing of the reports of measurable snowfall:

  • Dave (near Athens) 4.5″
  • Patty (near Nelsonville) 2.2″
  • Sue (Athens) 2.2″
  • Edward Stilson (SE Hocking County) 2.0″
  • Jeffrey (Somerset) 2.0″
  • Kim (Portsmouth) 2.0″+ (higher is parts of Scioto county)
  • Robert (Athens) 2.0″
  • Jeff & Kathy (Norwich) 1.8″
  • Rick (Cardington/Mt. Gilead) 1.3″
  • The Plains 1.0″
  • Ann (Centerburg) 1.0″
  • Beth (SW of Athens) 1.0″
  • Ashlee (Marion) 0.88″
  • Nikki (Pickerington) 0.8″
  • Pamela Bainbridge 0.6″
  • Debby (Old Washington) 0.5″
  • Ed (Upper Arlington) 0.3″
  • Harrison (Hillsboro) 0.3″
  • ODOT (Wakefield) 0.2″
  • Jeff (Upper Sandusky) 0.12″
  • Dianne (Hilliard) Dusting
  • Leanne (Newark) Dusting
  • Linda (Columbus) Dusting
  • Sue (West of Sunbury) Dusting

 

If you want to report your snowfall totals, I invite you to do so, http://www.cbusweathernerd.com and fill out the tiny form there, or you can email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

 

Thanks for the help all!  Stay warm 🙂

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s