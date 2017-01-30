Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over the next 5 years

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
starbucksweb

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies responding to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz says the Seattle-based coffee chain will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. The hiring initiative isn’t limited to the U.S. either; the company says the hiring will happen in all 75 countries in which it operates.

According to a news release from Starbucks, the hiring initiative will prioritize refugees who served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.  The release also said that Starbucks will help its Mexican partners if they are affected by any new immigration or trade rules.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s