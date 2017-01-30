VIDEO: Man saves bus driver from attack

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB/WCMH) —The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is looking for a good Samaritan who sprang into action to rescue a bus driver being attacked by a passenger.

The attack happened around 12:30 early Saturday morning when the female bus driver pulled off to the side of the road to call for help after the passenger started to become confrontational.

Surveillance video shows the driver calling for help when the man grabs her from behind, grabbing at her neck and face.

As she is screaming for help, another passenger jumps into action and starts beating the attacker with his cane, eventually breaking the cane on the attackers back.

The Kansas City Police Department arrived at the scene and arrested the attacker for assault.

“I felt bad for the operator, you know they are out there driving late at night. They should be safe,” Chief Transportation Officer Bobby Edwards told KSHB.

Now, they’re looking for the good Samaritan so they can thank him and replace his cane.

“Because without him, our operator could have been harmed even more, so we really want to reach out to him and bring him in and thank him. And as I said before as well as replace his cane,” Edwards said.

The driver received minor injuries during the attack and will receive counseling.