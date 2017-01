GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — State Route 104 is shut down in both directions between Stringtown Road and Dyer Road due to a 3-car accident.

It happened just before 7:30am on S.R. 104 in front of Auto Auction. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one car was rear ended and pushed into oncoming traffic.

Two people were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A third person was transported in critical condition. It is unclear how long the road will be closed.