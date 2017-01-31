Amazon to build new hub at Cincinnati airport

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – Amazon announced Tuesday that it is planning to build a new centralized air hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

The company says it plans to create more than 2,000 jobs at the new hub.

WLWT reports that Amazon plans to invest $1.49 billion into the hub.

“As we considered places for the long-term home for our air hub operations, Hebron quickly rose to the top of the list with a large, skilled workforce, centralized location with great connectivity to our nearby fulfillment locations, and an excellent quality of living for employees. We feel strongly that with these qualities as a place to do business, our investments will support Amazon and customers well into the future,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations. “We couldn’t be more excited to add 2,000-plus Amazon employees to join the more than 10,000 who work with us today across our robust operations in Kentucky.”

Last year, Amazon entered into agreements with two carriers to lease 40 dedicated cargo airplanes. Today, Amazon says 16 of those planes are in-service with more planes rolling out over time.

Amazon’s Prime Air hub at CVG will support Amazon’s dedicated fleet of Prime Air cargo planes by loading, unloading and sorting packages.

The company plans to offer job opportunities at any Amazon site across the U.S. to those involved in the package sortation that occurs today in Wilmington.

Amazon recently announced plans to create more than 100,000 jobs across the U.S. over the next 18 months. You can learn more about working at Amazon by visiting http://www.amazon.jobs.