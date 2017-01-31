Bomb squad responding to threat at Grandview bank

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS (WCMH) —Police say there is an active bomb threat at a bank in Grandview.
Police say the threat is at the PNC Bank on the West 1st Avenue. The bomb squad is currently on scene.
According to police, a man robbed the bank and left behind a backpack that he claimed contained explosives.
Grandview Heights High School is under a lockdown due to the threat.
