Bomb squad responding to threat at Grandview bank

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS (WCMH) —Police say there is an active bomb threat at a bank in Grandview.

Police say the threat is at the PNC Bank on the West 1st Avenue. The bomb squad is currently on scene.

According to police, a man robbed the bank and left behind a backpack that he claimed contained explosives.

Grandview Heights High School is under a lockdown due to the threat.

Look at the scene as of 2:45 p.m. at Grandview Ave and 1st Ave. pic.twitter.com/hVhpqHOJGj — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) January 31, 2017

A note from Superintendent Andy Culp: pic.twitter.com/Q39ycqzMxH — Grandview Heights OH (@GrandviewOhio) January 31, 2017

