Can you hear me now? Phone scam makes its way through Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is warning people about this new phone scam that is making its way around the Buckeye State.

It’s just five little words that can get you in a lot of trouble. ‘Can you hear me now?” It’s a question you may ask when speaking to friends and family on the phone, but the attorney general’s office says that question can make you a victim of new scam.

Here’s how it works, authorities say you’ll receive a phone call from a number you don’t know. After you answer the phone, a peron on the other end of the line will ask if you can hear them. Once you say ‘yes’, they will continue on with the conversation.

“With in the last several weeks we’ve had 10 complaints,” said Ohio Attorney General, Mike Dewine.

Dewine says this scam is new.

“When these scams occur we tell people just hang up the phone. Don’t give them the satisfaction or in this case don’t give them the recording of your voice saying ‘yes’, said Dewne.

The con artist will record your ‘yes’ response, then ask for a donation or in some cases tell you, you’ve won a trip. If you try to deny the charges, the person on the phone will play back your verbal ‘yes’ confirmation.

Using this recording to trick automated systems to authorize charges on stolen credit cards.

Here’s how you can protect yourself…

Do not answer unknown numbers. Do not give out personal information. Do not confirm your number over the phone. Do not answer questions.