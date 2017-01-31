Church Fights For Priest’s Accused Killer

AUGUSTA, GA (WTLV) — Members of the Catholic Church are asking that the life of a man accusing of killing a beloved St. Augustine, Florida priest be spared.

The victim, Father Rene Robert, was against the death penalty. Last April, Steven Murray allegedly shot Robert to death, before leading authorities to Robert’s body in rural Georgia.

Several members of the Diocese of St. Augustine packed up and headed north to Augusta, Georgia Monday afternoon, with the hopes of changing minds, even though the alleged killer took the life of their well respected friend.

“There is no need to kill the person even if he deserved that, there is no need,” said Bishop Felipe Estevez.

They’re hoping a Declaration of Life statement will be honored by the county prosecutor. The declaration, written and signed by Robert himself, said he would never want someone who killed him condemned to death.

