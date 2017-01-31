Church’s sign goes viral after adopting meme

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL/WCMH) – Tim Jones is the Pastor at Britt David Baptist Church.

His son Alex Jones created the sign as a way to draw in a younger crowd to the church.

The church sign reads: “Cash God inside howbow dah?”

Alex says it’s a play on a phrase that was said on the Dr. Phil Show. The original saying is “catch me outside how bout dat.” In recent weeks, the phrase has been turned into a viral internet meme.

The church’s sign is trending across social media and it was featured on Buzzfeed News.