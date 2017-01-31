Church’s sign goes viral after adopting meme

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
church-sign

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL/WCMH) – Tim Jones is the Pastor at Britt David Baptist Church.

His son Alex Jones created the sign as a way to draw in a younger crowd to the church.

The church sign reads: “Cash God inside howbow dah?”

Alex says it’s a play on a phrase that was said on the Dr. Phil Show. The original saying  is “catch me outside how bout dat.” In recent weeks, the phrase has been turned into a viral internet meme.

The church’s sign is trending across social media and it was featured on Buzzfeed News.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s