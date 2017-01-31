Dad speaks out after Amber alert issued for little girl

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A father spent hours without answers Monday after learning a central Ohio Amber Alert was issued for his child. Johnnie Fails said he learned an Amber Alert was issued for his four-year-old daughter Janylia Fails from Facebook. Fails tells NBC4 he took the first bus from Detroit to Columbus without knowing if his daughter was safe or had been found.

“I woke up and saw my daughter on facebook. Amber Alert so I start calling people,” Fails said. “I kept calling my baby’s mom and she wasn’t answering. I had called her sisters with what’s going on. They were like you just need to get down here. Hurry up.”

Fails was united with three children, including Janylia, Monday night. They had been in the care of Franklin County Children’s Services earlier in the day. He says the first thing he did was hug and kiss them while they slept.

Janylia’s mother, 22 year old Jessica Pickett, told dispatchers her daughter was in her stolen car Monday morning. Pickett has been charged with falsification after she admitted she lied about her daughter being in her stolen car. Columbus Police say Pickett thought police would look for her car faster if they believed a child was inside.

Fails says Pickett should never have lied. He tells NBC4 he understands why so many in the community are angry with her. Fails hopes to bring his children back to Detroit. He has not spoken with Pickett since before Monday’s Amber Alert.