Deputies still searching for man who ran from deputies at OSU Hospital

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – Deputies in Ross County are looking for a 27-year-old man wanted on several warrants for his arrest.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s office, Jeffery A. Adkins, 27, has three misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest. They say he is also a suspect in several thefts and burglaries in the western part of the county.

When captured, investigators say he will face several felony charges.

Police describe Adkins as a white male standing six feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has dark hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators say Adkins does not have a known address and he is ‘very aware’ that he is wanted. They say he often stays anywhere he can in the Bainbridge area.

Adkins is a known drug user, according to deputies. They say he does not have a violent history, but he has been acting out of desperation over the last few weeks.

Earlier in January, deputies said that Adkins was granted a medical furlough from the Ross County Jail after he hurt his hand by shutting it in a jail door. The Sheriff’s office said Adkins ran from Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center when a deputy tried to question him about another case.

Adkins remained on furlough until January 9. A warrant was issued for his arrested after he did not appear in court on that day.

Sheriff Lavendar asks that anyone with information call his office at 740-773-1185.