Good start, snowfall hits wall in January

Columbus (WCMH) – Snowfall has been fairly absent across the area this month. Typically January is our snowiest month of the year with an average of 9.2″ of snowfall.

This month came in well below the normal at just 1.6″ of snow, this also makes it the 16th lowest total for snowfall in a January in Columbus.

Below is a chart of snowfall for October through January of the last 17 Winter seasons (bars), and the line shows the total snowfall for the October-May period:

Notice that in the seasons where we have had 7″ or less snow by the end of January, we typically do not get a lot more snow

2015-16 5.4″ thru Jan, 17.1″ total

2011-12 6.5″ thru Jan, 12.2″ total

2006-07 7.0″ thru Jan, 22.3″ total

2001-02 6.4″ thru Jan, 10.1″ total

1997-98 5.0″ thru Jan, 10.0″ total

1996-97 4.7″ thru Jan, 7.2″ total

1992-93 6.9″ thru Jan, 30.6″ total

1986-87 3.5″ thru Jan, 23.3″ total

1982-83 4.1″ thru Jan, 11.5″ total

1949-50 0.9″ thru Jan, 6.5″ total

Normally, we have already more than 15″ of snow at this point in the season, so we have had less than normal

0.2″ October

0.9″ November

5.0″ December

9.2″ January

6.1″ February

4.2″ March

1.1″ April

26.7″ Season

If you have any questions about January weather, winter weather, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com