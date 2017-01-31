Good start, snowfall hits wall in January

Columbus (WCMH) – Snowfall has been fairly absent across the area this month.  Typically January is our snowiest month of the year with an average of 9.2″ of snowfall.

This month came in well below the normal at just 1.6″ of snow, this also makes it the 16th lowest total for snowfall in a January in Columbus.

 

Below is a chart of snowfall for October through January of the last 17 Winter seasons (bars), and the line shows the total snowfall for the October-May period:

Notice that in the seasons where we have had 7″ or less snow by the end of January, we typically do not get a lot more snow

  • 2015-16  5.4″ thru Jan, 17.1″ total
  • 2011-12  6.5″ thru Jan, 12.2″ total
  • 2006-07  7.0″ thru Jan, 22.3″ total
  • 2001-02  6.4″ thru Jan, 10.1″ total
  • 1997-98  5.0″ thru Jan, 10.0″ total
  • 1996-97  4.7″ thru Jan, 7.2″ total
  • 1992-93  6.9″ thru Jan, 30.6″ total
  • 1986-87  3.5″ thru Jan, 23.3″ total
  • 1982-83  4.1″ thru Jan, 11.5″ total
  • 1949-50  0.9″ thru Jan, 6.5″ total

 

Normally, we have already more than 15″ of snow at this point in the season, so we have had less than normal

  • 0.2″  October
  • 0.9″  November
  • 5.0″  December
  • 9.2″  January
  • 6.1″  February
  • 4.2″  March
  • 1.1″  April
  • 26.7″  Season

 

If you have any questions about January weather, winter weather, or any other weather, email me:  dmazza@wcmh.com

 

