Grand jury indicts caretaker accused of stealing thousands from disabled clients

nbc4-icon By Published:
satterfield

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grand jury has indicted a woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 from disabled clients.

Mary Ellen Satterfield, 44, is facing one count of identity theft and several counts of forgery. Satterfield worked for Dungarvin, a contractor that provides services for mentally and physically disabled people. Dungarvin contracts with the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“This was an entrusted health care provider who abused her position for her own personal gain by stealing over $30,000 from six unsuspecting disabled clients,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Satterfield was arrested in October.

READ MORE: Caretaker accused of stealing from disabled adults faces judge

The victims ranged between 20 and 71 year’s old. Satterfield allegedly gained access to their bank account information.

“Due to their disabilities, these individuals were particularly vulnerable as they were unable to manage their finances and could not consent to the use of their funds,” O’Brien said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s