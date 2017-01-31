Grand jury indicts caretaker accused of stealing thousands from disabled clients

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A grand jury has indicted a woman accused of stealing more than $30,000 from disabled clients.

Mary Ellen Satterfield, 44, is facing one count of identity theft and several counts of forgery. Satterfield worked for Dungarvin, a contractor that provides services for mentally and physically disabled people. Dungarvin contracts with the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“This was an entrusted health care provider who abused her position for her own personal gain by stealing over $30,000 from six unsuspecting disabled clients,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Satterfield was arrested in October.

READ MORE: Caretaker accused of stealing from disabled adults faces judge

The victims ranged between 20 and 71 year’s old. Satterfield allegedly gained access to their bank account information.

“Due to their disabilities, these individuals were particularly vulnerable as they were unable to manage their finances and could not consent to the use of their funds,” O’Brien said.