Lego launches social network just for kids

BILLUND, DENMARK (WCMH) — Since launching the iconic plastic building brick in 1949, Legos have become a hallmark of childhood. Now, the Lego Company is taking building into the 21st century.

The Lego Company is launching a new social network for children today. It is called “Lego Life.”

The social network gives children under the age of 13 the ability to share pictures of their creations and join building challenges.

While some parents may be concerned about the downsides of social networking like cyberbullying, Lego Life has features that will help prevent it. For example, members can only share photos with Lego-related content and comment on photos with Lego emojis.

Lego Life is only available on as an app on the Apple iTunes Store for now, but the company plans to roll out the social network on the web soon.

