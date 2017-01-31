Paralyzed dog rescued from puppy mill gets a second chance at life

DUBUQUE, IA (WCMH) — It’s not the way most dogs get around, but a wheelchair is giving a dog rescued from a Tennessee puppy mill a second chance at life.

Butterfly was rescued from a puppy mill last year by Jane Wickler. She is paralyzed, with crushed vertebrae and a dislodged stomach, possibly from abuse that she suffered at the puppy mill. When Wickler heard Butterfly’s story, she knew she had to rescue her.

Wickler told KWWL she traveled nearly 2,000 miles to save her. And now, thanks to Wickler and a special wheelchair, Butterfly is getting along just fine and getting lots of love and attention in the process.

“There is just so much personality now,” Wickler said. “She was like a 12-year-old dog; she was just tired and blah. Oh, now she is a sassy girl.”

Butterfly is posted up at the PetSmart store where Wickler works about three days a week, and shoppers are giving her all the treats and love she can handle.

“Some will shop just when she’s here to see her,” Wickler said. “She brings more to this place than some perfectly able-bodied dog does.”