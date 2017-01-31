Prosecutor: Ohio inmate pleads guilty in inmate’s slaying

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) – An inmate accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at a state prison in southwestern Ohio has pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated murder.

Warren County’s prosecutor says 29-year-old Casey Pigge pleaded guilty Monday in the February 2016 slaying of 26-year-old Luther Wade at Lebanon Correctional Institution.

Prosecutor David Fornshell’s statement says Pigge told investigators he hit Wade multiple times with a cinder block taken from the cell wall. The prosecutor didn’t comment on a motive.

The plea agreement calls for a life sentence without parole. Fornshell said Pigge’s low IQ prevented prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

A message seeking comment was left at the office of Pigge’s attorney.

Pigge is serving 30 years to life for aggravated murder and other charges from a 2009 Ross County conviction.