Prosecutor warns of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl on the street

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office has issued public warning about counterfeit pills on the street after a man was indicted for drug trafficking.

The pills appear to be oxycodone but actually contained fentanyl.

“Franklin County Citizens need to be aware that there are pills out on the street that are marked as and appear to be 30 milligram oxycodone that are counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl,” said Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

Juan Antonio Mendoza, 26, is facing one count of aggravated trafficking and one count of aggravated possession. Mendoza was arrested in November. When police executed a search warrant, they found and seized several pounds of methamphetamine and heroin, hundreds of the counterfeit pills and two firearms.

