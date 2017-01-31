Protesters gather outside Senator Portman’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of about 100 protesters gathered Tuesday outside Senator Rob Portman’s downtown Columbus office, calling on the Senator to denounce President Trump’s immigration policy and Cabinet picks.

“No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here,” the protesters chanted.

The protesters there said they were resisting Trump’s immigration ban, which they believe unfairly targets Muslims. Group organizers urged other protesters to call Senator Portman’s D.C. and Columbus offices to speak with his staff.

“We need you to do more,” one of the organizers said. “We need you to stand up for all people in Ohio.”

Ron Bayne of Union County told NBC4 he marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. more than 50 years ago when he was a seminary student and has been involved in civil rights protests ever since.

“You’d think this crap would stop,” Bayne said.

Bayne said he’s continuing to fight for what he believes.

“We’re all immigrants,” Bayne said. “My folks came here, my ancestors came here as part of the Irish immigration. Hello, we’re a country of immigrants. We can’t have bans like that.”

Anne Comarda of Columbus brought her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Camille Martin, to the protest. Camille held a sign that said “I’m skipping my nap for this. It’s THAT serious! #StopPresidentBannon”

“I don’t believe in the Muslim ban,” Comarda said. “I think that’s not what America stands for. I believe that we are a welcoming country and I believe that human rights are important.”

Comarda said it was important for her to bring her daughter to the protest so she could see her mother standing up for what she believes.

When NBC4 asked Senator Portman’s team for comment on the immigration ban protest, a spokesperson referred NBC4 to Portman’s appearance on CNN over the weekend. Portman said while he didn’t think the executive order was a “ban,” he said the country needs to “take a deep breath” and include Congress in efforts to tighten the vetting process.

“We are this beacon of hope and opportunity for the rest of the world,” Portman said. “That’s our self-image and it’s also an important part of our foreign policy. So we got to do it in a way that makes sense.”

Protesters downtown also expressed concern about Trump’s Cabinet picks.

“How many millions does she owe? Five-point-three, Ohio,” protesters chanted, talking about Betsy DeVos, Trump’s pick for Education secretary.

Protesters called out DeVos and Senator Jeff Sessions, saying they were unqualified for their positions.

Protesting the Cabinet picks was among he many reasons Tony Dailey came out today.

“I didn’t become politically active until the campaign,” Dailey said. “I’ve never been a political person, but the threat to our democracy and our way of life is at stake.”

Dailey said he didn’t believe it was a partisan issue, saying people from both parties protested and that many, including himself, voted in November. Like other protesters, he is hoping to bring attention to the issues at stake.

Mackenzie Fazekas joined the group, just one day after protesting at the Ohio Statehouse.

“The goal is to raise enough public attention to the causes that are important to us,” Fazekas said. “Making sure that we give visibility to some of the concerns from Columbus voters, but we’re seeing that people all over the country have those same concerns.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Portman’s office said, “Rob is evaluating al of Trump’s nominees thoroughly as the Senate works through the confirmation process.”

Meryl Neiman of Bexley said she was a lawyer by training and that she wants “a government that follows the law and respects their democratic principles. And I want a Senator and representatives who, regardless of their party, are willing to stand up for that.”

Protesters say they’ll continue to meet at that location in downtown Columbus every Tuesday at noon.