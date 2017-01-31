Scabies cases climb to 86 at Ohio hospital

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Employees at Kettering Medical Center are battling a scabies outbreak.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 86 cases reported — and those numbers are expected to climb even higher.

The first round of employees were diagnosed just two weeks ago, said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, Chief Quality Officer for Kettering Medical Health System. He said from the beginning, the hospital alerted infection control and had parts of the hospital cleaned.

Treatment is currently being given to employees to battle the infestation.

Scabies, an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite, occurs when the mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin where it lives and lays its eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s spread by direct, prolonged, skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.

The hospital reported that there was a patient who had a specific form of scabies and could be the source of the recent outbreak.

Public Health of Dayton and Montgomery County tells NBC4’s sister station WDTN it’s working with the hospital on getting information about proper treating techniques and educating staff about health care facilities.

It says though scabies isn’t common, it does happen and it’s more common retirement institutions and hospitals.

“We’ve really gone above and beyond the recommended cleaning of the hospital rooms or patient care units when there are cases of scabies,” Weinstein said.