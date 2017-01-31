Sex trafficking cases on the rise in Ohio, report shows

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new report released Tuesday shows a significant increase in the number of human trafficking cases nationwide. The report is from Polaris – the organization that operates the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The report shows 375 cases of sex trafficking in Ohio were reported to the National Hotline in 2016, up from 289 cases reported in 2015.

Courtney Schmackers, a spokesperson for She Has A Name, a faith-based organization, says much of the increase in Ohio can be attributed to better training and awareness. “Being able to say, ‘you know, I don’t think this is someone who’s just overdosing, I don’t just think this is someone who happened to get beat up by a spouse’, they’re recognizing there’s a larger picture and a larger story here,” Schmackers said.

She Has A Name is one of a number of organizations in Central Ohio that offer training and provide help for victims.

In 2016, Ohio became the first state to require that all new truck drivers get one hour of training on how to recognize and report cases of human trafficking.

And Schmackers says perceptions have changed among law enforcement, health care workers and others. Where they once might have just seen a prostitute, now they see a victim of human trafficking.

“We might be looking at the same picture, the same person but seeing a very different story of what they’ve gone through to end up where they are,” Schmackers said.

The 8th annual Ohio Human Trafficking Awareness Day is scheduled for this Thursday and Friday at the Ohio Statehouse. This year the event will also include a Youth Summit that will bring together high school and college students from around the state to share stories and learn from each other.