Warrant filed in connection to December homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say they have filed a warrant for the arrest of a man after discovering he took evidence from a crime scene back in December 2016.

Ian S. Winkler is charged with tampering with evidence for taking item(s) from a homicide scene on the 2700 block of Hiawatha Street.

He has been documented saying he wants to die by “suicide by cop.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

On December 8, shortly before 6:00 pm, the Columbus Police Department performed a well-being check on Allan D. Beatty.

Police arrived to find him unresponsive and requested a medic, who pronounced him dead shortly after.

Evidence was collected that made it appear Mr. Beatty was murdered at that location. There were no suspects or motives at the time.