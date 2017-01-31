Woman calls police over dealer’s ‘outrageous’ prices

WINNELLIE, Australia (WCMH) – A woman in Australia wants local police to do something about price-gouging. The only catch? She wants them to investigate her marijuana dealer.

The Northern Territory Police say a woman called them, “completely offended” that her dealer was charging her more than usual for marijuana.

The woman demanded that police investigate the drug dealer’s “outrageous’’ price hike. When they asked her if she could provide more details, she ung up.

The Northern Territory Police Force took to social media encouraging people with similar problems to come in.

“If you know a drug dealer who is ripping you off, give us a call, we’d love to help.”