Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for final time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – On his final night as a play-by-play man, Brent Musburger mused to the camera “what a road we’ve traveled together.”

The 77-year-old ESPN announcer capped a nearly 50-year career in sports media by calling No. 8 Kentucky’s 90-81 overtime win over Georgia on Tuesday.

Musburger rose to prominence in the 1970s as the host of CBS’ “The NFL Today,” which he kicked off each week with his signature catchphrase, “You are looking live … .” Musburger moved to ABC Sports in 1990 and later worked on ESPN, where he became the network’s top college football announcer.

Musburger plans to help his family launch a sports handicapping business. He invited viewers to visit him in Las Vegas, saying, “we could share a cold one and maybe a win or two.”