Chillicothe police investigating 12 overdoses, one death

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) – The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating after 12 overdoses were reported in the last two days, one of which was fatal.

According to Chillicothe police, five overdoses happened on Tuesday and another seven so far Wednesday.

Lab results show that the elephant tranquilizer carfentanil has recently been found in drugs seized in Chillicothe. Police say they have not confirmed whether carfentanil or fentanyl have been linked to the recent overdoses.

Three search warrants were served Wednesday at homes in Chillicothe. Police have not released the results of those warrants. Police say more information will be released Thursday morning.

Police ask that anyone with information call the Chillicothe Police Department directly at 740-773-1191 or email drugtip@chillicothepolice.com.

Information can also be submitted through Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 740-773-TIPS or on their website at http://www.southernohiocrimestoppers.org.  Information submitted through Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest and conviction of those responsible could be eligible for a cash reward.

