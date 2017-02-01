Cops: Florida boy, 16, murdered man during CraigsList meetup to sell dirt bike

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – A 16-year-old Tampa boy is accused of murdering a Pasco father who was trying to sell his son’s dirt bike on Craigslist. Tampa police are asking for help finding a second suspect.

Detectives say James Beck, 44, of Holiday and his son, Stuart Beck arranged to meet Ramontrae Williams, 16, in Tampa after Stuart posted a notice on Craigslist about a dirt bike he was selling.

The Becks traveled to Tampa with the dirt bike in the bed of their truck.

The Becks met with the two suspects at 7:03 p.m. on Tuesday at North 18th Street and East 24th Avenue in Tampa.

Detectives said it soon became clear that the suspects intended to rob the victims.

One of the suspects shot James Beck and the suspects took the dirt bike. Beck died from his injuries.

Tampa police officers were able to identify and locate Williams and found the dirt bike near Williams’ residence.

Stuart Beck said that bike meant everything to him.

“I got it as a Christmas present and I worshiped it, because it came from my dad,” he said. “He taught me how to ride. It started as his hobby and moved on to mine.”

Stuart Beck said he will miss his dad.

“He was a wonderful man. He had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh. He always had a smile on his face and he made the whole room happy,” he said.

Close friend, Christina Finnell feels Craigslist should warn users.

“I’ve done it too. Never realized the inherent danger that could be in that, and I know Jimmy didn’t either,” said Finnell. “Why, why, why would you do this? Why would you devastate a family like this for a motorcycle?”

Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree, felony murder and armed robbery.

Detectives said they have strong leads in the search for the second suspect.

Family hopes Beck’s killer is caught soon.

“We love him so much, and he’s going to be so missed. And the world is a much worse place, darker place now that he’s gone,” said Finnell.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Tampa police at (813) 231-6130.