Dublin boy’s wrestling dream comes true

DUBLIN, OH (WMCH) — There’s an old saying that goes, ‘We are judged by the choices we make.’ Sells Middle School eighth-grader Casey Magyar chose to put another wrestler before himself, representing the true meaning of courage and sportsmanship.

The moment 13-year-old Nick Lambert pinned rival Sells Middle School 8th grader Casey Magyar to the matt the crowd went wild. Nick won his first match.

“I felt that he had been practicing and working hard and he deserved the chance to get a real live match,” said Casey.

At the age of 14-year-old, Casey, who decided to put someone else first.

“For him to have the foresight and the thoughtfulness to think about somebody else and the compassion to think about somebody else, it’s pretty awesome,” said Susie Magyar, Casey’s mother.

Nick has down syndrome. Although the two teens may seem different, they actually have a lot in common. They both enjoy sports, wrestling is their favorite. For Casey, Nick reminds him of his little brother.

“My little brother Dylan also has down syndrome and he wrestles too,” said Casey.

“Knowing that he got to participate like everyone else that’s one of my big goals as a person, to get everyone with a disability to do that. And it made me so happy inside that Casey was willing to do that too,” said Taylor Lambert, Nick’s sister.

Taylor says this wrestling match is a day she will always remember.

“I was just yelling and screaming with his Medicaid provider, like go nick go!” said Taylor.

“It felt nice to see nick be happy and be excited about wrestling and winning,” said Casey.