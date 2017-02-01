Former Ohio officer to serve no jail time in drug theft

KETTERING, OH (WDTN) – Former Kettering Police Officer Ryan Meno, 37, will serve no jail time for a prescription drug theft.

Meno pled guilty to charges of theft in December.

Meno admitted to stealing prescription drugs from an elderly woman while serving as a detective for the Kettering Police Department earlier this year.

He will be under supervision for no more than five years, announced Tuesday.

On Feb. 29, 2016 Kettering Police responded to a 911 call concerning a possible home invasion. Officers arrived and determined there had been no break-in. Later that same day, Meno [while on duty] went back to the house for a false “follow‐up” investigation. The victim reported the stolen pills and was able to identify Meno, who later admitted to taking the bottle of prescription pain medication while in the home.

Meno pled guilty by a Bill of Information to:

  • One count Theft of Drugs, a 4th‐degree felony
  • One count of Theft in Office, a 5th‐degree felony
  • One count of Obstructing Official Business, a 2nd‐degree misdemeanor

Meno joined the Kettering Police force in 2005.  As part of the plea, he surrendered his Peace Officer certification and will never be allowed to serve in law enforcement again in the state of Ohio.

