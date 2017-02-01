Heroin and alcohol found at scene of fatal crash near Xenia

XENIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WDTN) – Two people are dead following a crash in Xenia Twp.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Old U.S. 35 East, county dispatch confirmed with WDTN.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Xenia Post is handling the crash. Troopers tell WDTN heroin and alcohol was found inside the car that was involved.

According to OSHP, a van and a car collided, killing the drivers of both vehicles. Two passengers were also in the car. Both were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, one in critical condition and the other with unknown injuries.

Photos of the deadly crash in Xenia Township where heroin and alcohol were found at the scene. 2 people were killed, 2 others injured. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/dESUdc05xz — Jordan Bowen (@JordanBowenWDTN) February 1, 2017