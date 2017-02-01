Iranian family forced to put lifesaving surgery for 4-month-old on hold after travel ban

PORTLAND (WCMH) — A life-saving surgery for an infant with a heart condition had to be put on hold.

That’s because the gravely ill baby is Iranian and her family can’t get into the United States because of travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump.

Four-month-old Fatemah has a very serious heart condition.

“She needs surgery as soon as possible,” said uncle Sam Taghizadeh.

Concerned about the quality of medical services in her birth country of Iran, the infant’s family decided they did not want her to have surgery there.

“Over there it’s a very high risk because it’s open heart surgery,” Taghizadeh said.

So, Fatemah’s family chose to bring her to OHSU for what they believe will be a much higher-quality surgery and to be closer to family members who live in Oregon.

Taghizadeh said all the paperwork seemed set, and Fatemah had an appointment for Feb. 5. The family boarded a plane and headed to Dubai, where they had an appointment at a US consulate to apply for the visa.

But when they landed in Dubai on Saturday, they heard about President Trump’s executive order and were told they could not finish he trip.

“All the paper was ready, the last minute they canceled everything,” said Taghizadeh.

Taghizadeh has lived in the United States for 13 years. He says he worked with his family and even helped fund the trip, which is now not going to happen. Fatemah’s doctor says she needs the surgery soon.

“They cannot wait, they can’t wait,” he said. “Even I asked, ‘can you wait a couple years?’ They said ‘no, it has to be as soon as possible.'”

Now, Fatemah’s family doesn’t know what to go. Taghizadeh said he can’t believe the plans could change so quickly.

“It’s like a nightmare. the one night everything changes,” he said. “And now you don’t know what you’re going to do.”

And while Taghizadeh says he was willing to give President Trump a chance, he is afraid for his niece’s future as well as his own.

“Why we came to US, we came here for freedom. For a better life. I’m feeling no one is safe,” he said.

Fatemah and her family left Dubai and are now back in Iran.