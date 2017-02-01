Licking County government computers, phones taken down by virus

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) – Computers and phones in Licking County government offices are down due to a virus that infected the county’s computer network Tuesday.

According to county officials, technicians are working to eliminate the virus that infected the computers.

The outage is affecting phones, computers and websites.

The county says that cyber security experts are working around the clock to determine the extent of the damage. Restoration time has not been determined.

Licking County Commissioner Tim Bubb said that not all systems were affected, but everything was shut off in order to prevent further damage. Employees are being asked to work manually and with cell phones until the problem is resolved.

County offices will remain open through the computer outage and 911 service remains operational.

