Local groups react to nomination of Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — At Stonewall Columbus, program director Lori Gum says Judge Neil Gorsuch would be Antonin Scalia 2.0 of the Supreme Court. Gum says what’s most troubling to the LGBTQ community is his history of decisions which they say favor religious liberty at the expense of civil rights. “The free exercise clause of the First Amendment he believe says that religious discrimination against individuals or their civil rights is constitutional,” Gum said. “That is a problem for us.”

But OSU law professor Mark Weaver says most Americans will not likely see much change in the Supreme Court until a second vacancy occurs. “It will simply bring the balance to the court where it was 13 months ago before Justice Scalia died and that was essentially four reliable liberals, four reliable conservatives and Justice Anthony Kennedy in the middle,” Weaver said.

At Ohio Right to Life, president Mike Gonidakis says Gorsuch has not said or written much about the issue of abortion. But he’s convinced Gorsuch is the right person for the court. “Our new nominee strictly believes that it’s the role of the court to interpret the laws, not make laws,” Gonidakis said. “That’s all we’ve asked since day one – whether you’re a fiscal conservative, a social conservative, a second amendment rights person. The role of the courts is to interpret the law, not make the law.”