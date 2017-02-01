Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry in Old Worthington

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $50,000 worth of jewelry from homes in Old Worthington.

Kaleb Richard Kirkpatrick reportedly broke into 7 homes between Oct. 21 and Nov. 30, 2015.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said Kirkpatrick took the jewelry to pawn shops in Wilmington and Dayton.

He was arrested in North Carolina and brought back to Ohio on a parole violation. He pleaded guilty to 4 second-degree felony counts of burglary and 3 second-degree felony counts of burglary.

O’Brien’s office said Kirkpatrick targeted houses on the following streets in Old Worthington:  the 400 block of Garden Drive, the 100 block of Sanbridge Circle, the 800 block of Oxford Street, the 300 block of W. South Street, the 200 block of W. New England Avenue, Orchard Drive, and the 300 block of Blanford Drive.

