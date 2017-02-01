Mansfield woman, boyfriend accused of making 14-year-old daughter have threesome with them

MANSFIELD, OH (WCMH) — A Mansfield woman is facing charges after she allegedly forced her 14-year-old daughter to have a threesome with her and her boyfriend.

According to WOIO, Amy Glaze was arrested on Jan. 27. Her boyfriend, Gary Fisher, was arrested earlier in January.

Glaze also allegedly forced the teen to have sex with Fisher, and made her send him sexually explicit photos.

The victim now lives in Pennsylvania with her father. She said she was afraid of Fisher and didn’t want to make him angry, according to WOIO.