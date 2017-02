COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Grove City Reptiles owner Douglas Duvall says 3 men robbed his store and stole several expensive animals on Tuesday.

Duvall said a man in a black jacket stole two high-end bearded dragons and two Malaysian mountain dragons valued over $1,000. He said the men worked together to distract the employee.

Columbus Police are investigating and say the suspects could face felony charges.

The theft happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the store on Broad Street.