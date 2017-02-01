Pork Panic: Bacon reserves at a 50 year low

Sliced bacon is displayed for sale at a market in Washington, Thursday, April 24, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
COLUMBUS (NBC News) — We won’t be running out of bacon any time soon, but expect to be paying more for the salty, smoky, goodness.

The non-profit Ohio Pork Council reports the demand for frozen pork belly – which is often made into bacon – is outpacing supply.

With low level reserves, however, prices have increased.

The council reports the price of pork belly increased by 20 percent in January.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in December 2016, frozen pork belly inventory totaled 17.8 million pounds.

That’s the lowest level since 19-57.

Don’t worry yet though, bacon lovers. While bacon may cost a bit more, the pork industry is not expected to run out of supply.

