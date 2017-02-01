Preacher punched at anti-Trump protest

PORTLAND, OR (KGW) A Portland street preacher says he plans legal action against the protester who punched him at Portland International Airport Sunday.

Grant Chisholm said he went to PDX because of the anti-Trump protest around the President’s executive order banning residents of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. He knew there would be a large crowd – a great opportunity to spread his message.

Chisholm said he did not expect to be attacked by demonstrators at the airport, but he says someone came out of nowhere and knocked him out.

“I was in and out of consciousness,” he said. “The SWAT team had to come in just to rescue me and keep people back.”

Chisholm told the Oregonian he went to the airport with three other members of Bible Believers. The group of doctrinaire conservative Christians believes, among other things, that homosexuality is a choice that can be cured.

