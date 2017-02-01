Sanctuary city discussion draws hundreds as travel ban enforced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The topic of “sanctuary city” was the focus of Tuesday’s meeting at the Mennonite Church.

Hundreds of attendees, from those affected by the immigration ban to those just hoping to learn a little more, attended the event to learn what it means to be a sanctuary city. The large turnout comes after President Donald Trump’s executive orders, which includes a travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Columbus officials say they’ll oppose using city resources to enforce federal immigration policy and plan to create a legal-defense fund to help affected immigrants and refugees.

The capital city isn’t alone in Ohio in terms of acting in opposition to Trump’s immigration order. According to the Associated Press:

Cleveland City Council called the order un-American. Summit County Council in Akron also approved a resolution opposing the order.

Toledo’s mayor told The Blade the ban isn’t what Americans should be about.

Cincinnati’s mayor says it will continue to welcome immigrants and called it a “sanctuary city.” That label isn’t legally defined but has typically indicated reduced cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some immigration matters. Trump has threatened to withhold money from uncooperative jurisdictions.