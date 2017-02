COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A young NBC4 viewer is a big fan of anchor Mark Taylor’s hair–but he can’t quite figure out how to style it right.

Mark got an email Tuesday from a woman who said her 9-year-old son Toby wanted to style his hair like Mark’s. Toby’s mom, Elizabeth, said she Googled a photo of Mark to see how he did it, but the two of them couldn’t figure it out.

Toby and Elizabeth will be visiting NBC4 on Wednesday to meet Mark and get some style advice in the 5:30 p.m. show.