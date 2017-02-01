Tesla Model S, BMW i3 electrics fall short in crash tests

This Sept. 15, 2016, photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows a Tesla Model S during crash safety testing. The car earned good ratings in four of the institute’s five tests, but fell short of getting the highest safety rating in the newest crash tests administered by the insurance industry. (Matt Daly/Insurance Institute for Highway Safety via AP)
Two luxury electric vehicles – the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3 – have come up short of the highest safety ratings in crash tests by the insurance industry.

This Oct. 4, 2016, photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows a 2017 BMW i3 during crash safety testing. The car earned good ratings in four out of five tests, but fell short of getting the highest safety rating in the newest crash tests administered by the insurance industry. (Matt Daly/Insurance Institute for Highway Safety via AP)
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 2017 models of both vehicles.

Neither earned the institute’s “Top Safety Pick” award, which is given to vehicles that ace five different crash tests.

Tesla’s Model S earned good ratings in four of the five tests. It earned a lower rating in a small overlap test, which replicates what happens when the front corner of the car collides with a tree or a pole at 40 miles per hour.

The BMW i3 fell short in the head restraint test, which measures how well the car protects an occupant’s head in a rear crash.

