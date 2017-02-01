Woman transported to hospital after car accident in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Whitethorne Avenue and West Mound Street early Wednesday morning following a car accident.

A woman was sitting in her car at the traffic light, when an SUV rear-ended her going about 40 miles per hour.

Police say the woman in the car was transported to Mount Carmel West in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

There was no information about injuries to the other driver.

West Mound Street was closed temporarily while first responders worked on the scene.