Authorities looking for Mansfield girl who has been missing for a month

RICHLAND CO., OH (WCMH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who was last seen January 1 in Ontario.

Cissali Johnson, 16, is listed as an endangered runaway by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

She is 5′ tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

There is no additional information or clothing description available at this time.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding this case should contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 419-774-5881.