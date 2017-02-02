Breitbart editor is funding scholarship just for white men

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing Breitbart News editor, speaks at California Polytechnic State University as part of his "The Dangerous Faggot Tour" of college campuses, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)
Milo Yiannopoulos, the polarizing Breitbart News editor, speaks at California Polytechnic State University as part of his "The Dangerous Faggot Tour" of college campuses, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in San Luis Obispo, Calif. (David Middlecamp/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP)

(WCMH) — Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is offering a college scholarship exclusively to white men.

According to the scholarship’s website, The Yiannopoulos Privilege Grant “is available exclusively to white men” who want to pursue college “on equal footing with their female, queer and ethnic minority classmates.”

Applications opened Jan. 31 and close Feb. 14. Yiannopoulos said grant recipients will receive $2,500. All applicants must be US citizens and currently enrolled or admitted to an accredited American college or university.

Yiannopoulos’ talk at UC Berkeley was cancelled Wednesday after violent protests. 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s