Cincinnati Zoo’s preemie hippo gets gifts from Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has set up fundraising to help pay for 9-day-old hippo calf Fiona’s critical care.

Fiona was born 6 weeks early, and has been under close supervision since she came into the world. The zoo said she “has a little more energy” as of Wednesday morning.

Her care team received a package from the preemie team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. It included signed superhero capes, a baby book, a stuffed hippo, and more.

Click here to access the zoo’s donation page for Fiona.