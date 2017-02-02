Cincinnati Zoo’s preemie hippo gets gifts from Children’s Hospital

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden has set up fundraising to help pay for 9-day-old hippo calf Fiona’s critical care.

Fiona was born 6 weeks early, and has been under close supervision since she came into the world. The zoo said she “has a little more energy” as of Wednesday morning.

Fiona's care team (CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
Her care team received a package from the preemie team at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. It included signed superhero capes, a baby book, a stuffed hippo, and more.

