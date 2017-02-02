Couple married 54 years die on consecutive days

Published:
ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A joint funeral is set for a Pennsylvania couple who were married 54 years before each died on consecutive days.

The Erie Times-News  reports 82-year-old Skip Schwenk died Sunday of cancer at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie. A day later, 76-year-old Laura Schwenk died of cardiac arrest in the same hospital.

Their children tell the newspaper that Laura Schwenk’s death was unexpected. Her heart stopped during an endoscopy Monday, and though doctors revived her, it stopped again a short time later in her hospital room.

The couple spent their last week together at Golden Living Center-Walnut Creek before being hospitalized.

Their daughter, Chris Kubaney, tells the newspaper her mother died from “broken-heart syndrome.”

The couple’s funeral is Thursday at the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home in Erie.

