Girl Scout gives brutally honest review of cookies

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ (KRON) — The orders are rolling in for a New Jersey Girl Scout after she gave a brutally honest review of the cookies she is selling.

Charlotte McCourt, of South Orange, was interested in buying cookies for troops stationed overseas.

When she learned that her father’s friend is “very rich,” she emailed him.

That friend happened to be tv personality, Mike Rowe, host of shows such as “Dirty Jobs.”

In her email, she told Rowe that some of cookies’ descriptions had false advertising and gave her own personal ratings of the cookies on a scale from one to ten.

As of February 1, McCourt had sold 16,430 boxes of cookies, including 7,765 boxes for troops.

These are Charlotte’s cookie ratings:

Savannah Smiles: “Like sweet lemon wedges with just the right balance of sweet and sour. This cookie gets a 7 for its divine taste.”

Trefoils: “This is a plain peanut butter cookie that pairs nicely with a hot drink. I give it a 6 because alone it’s kind of boring.”

Do-Si-Dos: “I give it a 5 for its unoriginality and its blandness.”

Samoas: “Wow, the Samoa. I give it a 9. The Samoas have amazing flavor.”

Tagalongs: “I give it an 8 for the chocolate peanut butter combination. Inspired.”

Thin Mints: “I give it a 9 for the delectable chocolate mint combination. Also inspired.”

S’mores: “If you have a wild sense of adventure, try the S’more. Full disclosure, I have not tried the S’more.”

Toffee-tastic: “The Toffee-tastic is a bleak, flavorless gluten-free wasteland. I’m telling you it’s as flavorless as dirt.”