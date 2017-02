COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a man accused of raping someone last March.

Jacinto Ramos Chavez, 26, is known to work as a painter and brick layer in the Columbus area, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.

Chavez is wanted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition for the March 10, 2016 crime. The assault occurred when Chavez was staying with friends in the Hilltop area.