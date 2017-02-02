Mayor Ginther will sign executive order on immigration Friday

nbc4-icon By Published:
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther’s office announced he will sign an executive order “reinforcing and expanding the city’s policy on immigration” on Friday.

The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the Fedderson Community Recreation Center.

Earlier this week, Ginther said he will issue an executive order this week that will support the resettlement of refugees to Columbus and prohibit the detention of anyone unless a warrant exists or a criminal violation was observed. In addition, the executive order will not allow city money, equipment or personnel to be used for detecting or apprehending someone or denying them city services based on immigration status.

