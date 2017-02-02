Mexicans boycott American brands in protest of Pres. Trump

nbc4-icon By Published:
mexico-mcdonalds

MEXICO (WCMH) — Mexicans furious at President Donald Trump’s proposed wall are calling to boycott American brands like McDonald’s, Walmart, and Starbucks.

CNN reports the hashtags #AdiosStarbucks and #AdiosProductosGringos started trending after President Trump signed an executive order for the construction of the wall, and threatened to fund it with a 20 percent tax on Mexican goods.

People are also whacking away at piñatas of the American president.

The single biggest concern is over the fate of NAFTA. The trade deal has favored Mexican exports to the United States–by far its biggest trading partner. But Mexico is also the second-largest market for US exports.

The very public standoff has prompted Mexicans to rally around their normally unpopular leader, Enrique Peña Nieto.

On Wednesday, he launched the “Hecho en Mexico” (Made in Mexico) campaign.

“We have the capacity to open ourselves to the world, to compete with the best and to be the best in the world!” he said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s