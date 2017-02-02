Mom of dismembered teen charged with government theft

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, is led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said. (Michael Bryant/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File)
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman charged along with her boyfriend in the rape, murder and dismemberment of her adopted 14-year-old daughter now faces theft charges.

Online court documents show a charge of misapplication of entrusted property of a government institution was added Thursday to Sara Packer’s case.

The charge is normally associated with misuse of government benefits.

Packer and her boyfriend were charged last month with killing Grace Packer and dumping her body in remote northeastern Pennsylvania as part of what authorities call a rape-murder fantasy.

It’s not clear what prompted the new charges.

Packer’s lawyer says he can’t comment on the additional charges.

